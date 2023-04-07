HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles “Chuck” W. Eberle, Jr., of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. He was 75.

Born August 10, 1947, in Pittsburgh, Charles was the son of the late Charles and Ruth Eberle.

He was a 1967 graduate of Richland High School.

He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force, including a voluntary tour of duty in Vietnam. When he returned, he was assigned to Andrews AFB as the NCOIC of flight planning.

After his service, Charles worked for 30 years at General Motors Corporation in Lordstown, Ohio.

Charles is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathleen (Hickey); two sons, Jim (Oksana McStowe) Eberle and Mark (Kara) Eberle and two grandchildren, Mara and Charles.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to a veteran’s organization of the donor’s choice.

All services are private.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

