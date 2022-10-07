YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. “Chuck” Venglarik, 93, of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of September 24, 2022.

Charles was born September 1, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, the youngest of 11 children to Michael and Mary (Lukes) Venglarik.

Charles was a 1948 graduate of Struthers High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society.

His beloved wife of 63 years, Dorothy “Dot” Paulenich, whom he married May 3, 1958, preceded him in death September 7, 2021.

Charles was a lifelong Catholic.

He delayed college to support his elderly parents and start a family. Charles eventually earned degrees in Education from Slippery Rock University (1973), Westminister College (1976) and Sam Houston State University (1985).

Charles worked as a roll turner and roll shop supervisor at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co, as a mill supervisor at McLouth Steel in Michigan, and as a machine shop instructor at the Texas Department of Corrections. High School shop class provided Charles with the tools to be successful in life, so it was fitting that he ended his career teaching in one.

Charles enjoyed traveling, woodworking, hunting, camping and geology.

Referred to by many as a “kind soul”, Charles positively impacted others by sharing his talents, knowledge, and jokes with friends and strangers alike. Even as his health declined, he continued to have a smile on his face and thank everyone he came in contact with and who cared for him.

He leaves behind his four children, Charles J. Venglarik, Cheryl Tabachki, Mary Jo Soncrant, and Daniel E Venglarik; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Charles was preceded in death by his 10 siblings.

Memorial contributions in Charles Venglarik’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association: Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, 2835 E Carson St Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Family and friends will be received from 10:15 a.m. until the time-of-service Saturday, October 15, 2022 in the chapel of St. Mary’s Cemetery, 664 Carbon Dr, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, officiating.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

