SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. “Chuck” Iliff, 80, of Sharon, passed away Monday morning, May 30, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Sharon.

Mr. Iliff was born May 16, 1942, in Geneva, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Walter R. and Millicent (Gruver) Iliff.

He was a 1961 graduate of Commodore Perry High School, Hadley and attended Youngstown State University, where he studied psychology.

Chuck spent his working career in sales. He began as a door-to-door salesman and eventually sold cars and furniture.

Chuck was a member of the First Baptist Church, Sharon.

He was also a member of the Mahoning Valley Astronomical Society and the Random Act of Artist, Sharon.

He loved camping and cherished the opportunity to be a camp host at Ridge Campground in Cook Forest State Park. Chuck was also an avid fisherman and leather carver. Above all, he loved spoiling his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 42-years, the former Debora Corwin, whom he married March 3, 1980; a son, Alex Damian Iliff (Wanda Bennett) Tucson, Arizona; two daughters, Ashley Ostheimer and her husband, Scott and Lindsay Iliff, all of Sharon; six grandchildren, Victoria McHugh, Brooke Adkins, Kaden Ostheimer, Seth Iliff, Natalie Ostheimer and Madison Iliff; a brother, Walter Iliff, Jr. (Erma) of Indiana; a sister, Laura Johnson of Florida; a brother-in-law, Ralph Searle of Ohio and two sisters-in-law, Joan Iliff of Crown Point, Indiana and Carol Iliff of Greenville.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a daughter, Heather Anne Iliff; two brothers, Paul and Newton Iliff and a sister, Kathy Searle.

Calling hours will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of the service, Monday, June 6, in First Baptist Church, 301 West State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Cummings, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Stevenson Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

