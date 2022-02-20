SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Joseph Fisher, 89, of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday evening, February 17, 2022, in his residence.

Mr. Fisher was born August 24, 1932, in New Castle, a son of the late Edwin J. and Mary Agnes (Wallace) Fisher.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Union High School in 1950.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955 and was a veteran of the Korean Era.

A long-distance truck driver, Charles was a member of Teamsters Local 261 New Castle and Local 299 Detroit, MI. He drove for various companies over his life, most notably, McLean Trucking, Koaplan Trucking, Matlack Trucking, Quality Care and Grace Transportation.

Charles was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Site.

His wife, the former Lydia Curuluk, whom he married August 4, 1961, preceded him in death.

Charles is survived by two sisters, Margaret Mars (Harry), of New Castle and Elizabeth Ann Jara, of Ocala, FL; two step grandsons, Kenneth Anderson (Shannon) and Kip Anderson (Renee), all of New Castle and two step great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was preceded in death by a brother, Robert J. Vaughn and a nephew, William Mars.

There will be no calling hours.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle, with Deacon John Carran officiating.

Interment at Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Township.