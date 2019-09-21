Charles J. Terpack, Sharpsville, PA – Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles J. Terpack of Sharpsville passed away at 12:50 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, in the transitional care unit of Sharon Regional Medical Center, following a two week illness. He was 91.

Mr. Terpack was born May 24, 1928, in Sharon, a son of the late John and Hilean (Reardon) Terpack.

He was a 1947 graduate of Sharon High School and served in the United States Marine Corp Reserve.

Charlie was a meat cutter for more than 40 years and worked at the former A & P in Downtown Sharon and in the Hickory Plaza and also Giant Eagle, from which he retired. During retirement, he was employed for two years at the former General American Transportation Corporation (GATX), Masury.

Charlie was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville. He was also a member of the Farrell VFW, Post # 5286, and its bowling and bocce leagues. Charlie had many hobbies at his home.

He enjoyed woodworking and carved many beautiful bird and duck decoys. He also made scale model ships and boats with precise details. He was an avid reader of History books and enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening. An artist, he painted for many years too.

His wife of 57 years, the former Elizabeth “Betty” Edell, whom he married June 21, 1958, passed away April 16, 2016.

Surviving are: three sons, Jim Burns and his wife Renita, Jeff Burns and his wife Dawn, all of Sharpsville and Tim Terpack and his wife Lori, of Sharon; a daughter-in-law, Sue Burns, also of Sharpsville; 10 grandchildren, Brian Burns and his wife Debbie, Tim Burns and his wife Julie, Steve Burns and his wife Jill, Matt Burns and his wife Julia, Rachal Myers and her husband Jeff, Katie Terpack, Tim Terpack, Staci Taylor and her husband Shawn, Joey Kuzmanko and his wife Corrine and Erin Phibbs; numerous great grandchildren and a sister, Jackie Jarrett and her husband Walter, of Mercer.

Besides his parents and wife, Charlie was preceded in death by a son, Rick Burns; a grandson, Andrew Burns; two sisters, Betty Hippley (Malone) and Patricia Boraski (Ray); and a brother, John Terpack (Alfreda).

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Salvation Army, 660 Fisher Hill St., Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in St. Rose Cemetery chapel, Dutch Lane, Hermitage, with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger, pastor of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, with military honors rendered by the West Middlesex VFW, Wheatland American Legion and Farrell VFW honor guard.