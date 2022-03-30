SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles George Geiwitz, 78, of Sharon, previously of Renyolds, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, in his residence.

Mr. Geiwitz was born October 24, 1944 in Sharon, a son of the late Louise and George Geiwitz.

Charles was a graduate of Renyolds High School.

A proud veteran, Charles served in the United States Navy.

Mr. Geiwitz worked as a yard train operator for National Castings Division of the Midland Ross Corporation, Sharon, he was also employed by the Mercer County Transit Authority, where he worked as a bus driver.

Charles had passion for anything Christmas related; he collected old movies and Santa figurines. He loved playing the role of Santa at the Shenango Valley Mall and at private parties.

Mr. Geiwitz is survived by four daughters, Cindy Geiwitz of California, Deb Fette and her husband, David, of Sharon, Toni Davey and her companion, Robert Collins, of Mercer and Joan Sager and her husband, Bill, of Florida; four sons, Clifford Geiwitz and his life partner, Karen Caulder, of Virginia, Mark Davey, of Sharon, Ed Davey, of Minnesota and Mike Davey, of Sharon; along with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his daughter, Leiloni Morrison and his life partner, Judy Davey.

In keeping with Charles’ wishes there will be no calling hours or a service.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

