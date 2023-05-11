

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles F. Stanek, 77, of Farrell passed away peacefully with his wife and family at his side Wednesday evening, May 10, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Stanek was born February 23, 1946, in Sharon, a son of the late Theodore and Helen (Palkovitch) Stanek.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Farrell High School in 1964.

A Vietnam Era veteran, Chuck served in the U.S. Air Force.

For 19 years, he was employed by the Westinghouse Electric Corp and worked in their Sharon and Reynolds plants. Later, he worked as a cook and dishwasher at Combine Brother’s Restaurant in Hermitage, and as a parts technician at Benchmark Industries in Wheatland.

Chuck was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd in West Middlesex.

An avid bowler, he was a member of the P.N.A. Bowling League at Thornton Hall in Sharon, and also traveled to many tournaments on weekends. In 1983, while playing golf with his two sons, Chuck made a hole-in-one on the 8th hole at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course in Hermitage. He was also a longtime collector and purveyor of many items, particularly baseball cards, stamps, coins and marbles.

His beloved wife of 55 years, Donna (Hether) Stanek, whom he married November 11, 1967, survives at their home in Farrell.

Chuck is also survived by two sons, Ross Stanek (Jill), Sharon, and Sean Stanek (Amanda), Hermitage; a sister, Augusta Benge, Farrell; a brother, Thomas Stanek (Kay), Hudson, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Joe, Jake, Libby, Justin, Jason, Lauren, and John Stanek; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Rd., West Middlesex. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 11:00 a.m., in the church, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, as celebrant.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

