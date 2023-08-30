SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Edward Freeman, Jr., of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, and previously of Eastbrook, passed away Wednesday morning, August 30, 2023, in Corner View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was 68.

Charles was born January 1, 1955, in New Castle, a son of the late Charles and Pauline (Powell) Freeman.

He was a 1972 graduate of Laurel High School.

A “Jack of all Trades,” Charles worked as a general laborer for several companies, most notably for Shenango China, New Castle, as a coal miner for Carlson Mining, and he also worked in roofing.

Charles was a member of Eastbrook Methodist Church, New Castle.

He had a deep passion for music, especially country music and playing the spoons. He enjoyed drawing, building model cars, playing video games, and watching classic television shows.

Charles is survived by a daughter, Charity Heim and her husband, Scott; three sons, Shawn, Charles, and Jason Freeman; two sisters, Linda Gumpp and Nancy Velete; a brother, Frank Freeman; and nine grandchildren, Dillan, Evan, Austin, Raychel, Savannah, Zoey, Cody, Zeppelin, and Daisy.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Warren Gumpp.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 31 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.