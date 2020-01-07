Charles E. Kumrow, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. “Chuck” Kumrow, Sr., 81, of New Castle, passed away Monday afternoon, January 6, 2020, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, following a brief illness.

Mr. Kumrow was born December 13, 1938, in Wampum, a son of the late Herman R. and Mildred (Baxter) Kumrow.

A lifelong area resident, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was primarily stationed in the Pacific but also traveled to many other parts of the world.

For 25 years, Chuck drove truck for the E.D. Fee Transfer Company in New Castle. He then worked as a chef for the Village Family Restaurant and BQF Steak House, both located in the Lawrence Village Plaza.

Chuck ultimately became a group supervisor of residential care for what is now the Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care (LCARC), retiring after nearly 20 years of service.

Chuck was a former member of Christ the King Parish, now Holy Spirit Parish, New Castle.

An avid Duke Blue Devils fan, he also enjoyed following the Kentucky Wildcats Men’s Basketball Team, as well as both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates. In addition to going fishing, Chuck also liked watching classic westerns and old war movies.

He was a devoted grandfather and loved spending time with his family.

His wife of 48 years, the former Frances “Jean” Eagan, whom he married November 18, 1961, preceded him death February 11, 2010.

Surviving are two daughters, Jodi (Frank) Kumrow-Retort, of Hillsville and Catherine Ann (James Morrison) Kumrow, of West Pittsburgh; two sons, Charles (LuAnn) Kumrow, Jr., of Edinburg and Robert J. Kumrow, of New Castle; a sister, Doris (Bill) Fletcher, of Shenango Township; two brothers, Carl (Betty) Kumrow, of Georgia and Robert Kumrow, of West Pittsburgh; 15 grandchildren, Thomas and Nicholas Lutton, LuAnn Bulisco-Burdick, Jakirah Morrison, Alexa Rae Kumrow, Amber Lutton-Tovar, Jamaal Rice, Robert Kumrow, II, Kevin Kumrow, Charles Kumrow, III, Saivon McLean, Jaidon Morrison, Jamerie Morrison, Janesa Morrison and William Kumrow and eight great-grandchildren, Larissa and Landon Tovar, Isaiah, Ian and Lex Lutton, Cosimo and Tallulah Burdick and Jaden Black.

In addition to his wife and parents, Chuck was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Kumrow; two sisters and four brothers.

Calling hours will be 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Incorporated, 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 11:30 a.m., in the funeral home, with Deacon John J. Carran, officiating.

Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemtery, Union Township, where full military honors will be rendered by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.