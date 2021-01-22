Charles E. Day, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Day, 82, of Sharon, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mr. Day was born February 15, 1938, in Sharon, a son of the late Ernest and Signe (Roos) Day.

He was a 1956 graduate of Sharon High School.

Immediately following graduation, he began working as a lineman for Penn Power, Clark, Pennsylvania. He retired in 1994 with 38 years of employment.

Charles was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Sharon.

He was also a 32 degree and 50 year member of the Shenango Valley Lodge #810, of the Free and Accepted Masons.

A car enthusiast, he was a member of the Shenango Valley Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America. His highest priority was supporting his grandchildren in all of their activities.

He is survived by his wife, the former Janet Young, whom he married August 18, 1962; three sons, Richard Day of Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, Gary Day and his wife Janet of Sewickley and Jim Day and his wife Tammi of Sharon; seven grandchildren, Nicole Day and her fiancé Tony Moyer, Kailey, Michael, Julia, Jena, Connor and Ryan Day and his twin brother, George Day and his wife Nancy of Glenside, Pennsylvania.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the First United Methodist Church, 237 Silver Street, Sharon, PA 16146 or Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma, PO Box 194, Gibsonia, PA 15044.

Due to health concerns all services are private. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Charles E. Day, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.