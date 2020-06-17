Charles “Chuckie” Williams, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuckie” Williams, 60, of Farrell, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in his home.

Chuckie was born October 15, 1959, in Sharon, a son of Paul Austin, Sr. and Gladys (Williams) Knight.

He was a 1977 graduate of Farrell High School and honorably served in the US Army, achieving the rank of Sergeant.

Chuckie was employed more than 20 years at Dean’s Dairy Products in Sharpsville until recently becoming ill. He also worked as a DJ at the former New Murray Bell VFW, Post #7597, Farrell.

He was a member of the Twincity Elks Lodge #187 and the Veteran of Foreign Wars, Post #5286, both in Farrell.

Chuckie was a jack of all trades, especially in carpentry. Anyone who knew him, knows he was a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan.

He is survived by his wife, the former April Crosby, whom he married August 30, 1997; his father, Paul Austin, Sr., of Campbell, Ohio; his mother, Gladys Knight, of Sharon; three daughters, Nicole Malloy, of Sharon, Tenishia Major, of Farrell, and Liea Williams, of Germany; two step-daughters, Trista Crosby, of Stow, Ohio and Teia Crosby, of West Middlesex; and two step-sons, Jeremy Harris Crosby, of Masury, Ohio and Justin Harris, of Sharon and twelve grandchildren.

Also surviving are eight sisters, Marsha Austin and Michelle Pinkins, both of Farrell, Shawndra Austin, of Pittsburgh, Destiny White, of Detroit, Michigan, Brittany and La’Contia Austin, both of Campbell, Ohio and Leslie Moore and Jackie Holland, both of Columbus, Ohio; two brothers, Jeffrey Austin, of Lordstown, Ohio and Michael Austin, of Youngstown, Ohio and a special nephew, Cleveland Williams Austin, of Sharon.

Chuckie was preceded in death by a daughter, Natalie Malloy; his grandparents; a brother, Paul Austin, Jr. and a nephew, RoShawn Washington.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be held privately.

Interment: Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 17, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.