SHARON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” G. Thomas, 83, of Sharon, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, following a brief illness.

Chuck was born on July 21, 1938, in Sharon, the son of the late William J. and Gertrude (Garhart) Thomas.

He graduated in 1958 from Brookfield High School.

He worked for Lance, delivering crackers and cookies to local stores, from which he retired in 2001. Chuck previously owned several businesses and was a proud Army veteran.

Chuck was a member of the former Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon and was currently attending St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

He was an avid Sharon and Pittsburgh sports’ team fan. He enjoyed watching old Western TV shows and spending time with his granddaughters, who referred to him as Pappy. He also coached little league baseball teams in Sharon and enjoyed camping with his family and relatives.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (Campbell) Thomas, whom he married on October 17, 1964; a daughter, Cara McCartney (Lance), Brookfield; a son, Christopher Thomas (Beth), Macedonia, Ohio; three grandchildren, Nimue Lackey, Destanee McCartney and Claire Thomas; three sisters, Catherine Strimpel, Hermitage; Rosemarie Haines, Sharon; and Gertrude Wells (Larry), Hermitage; two brothers, Henry “Hank” Thomas, Brookfield and William “Bill” Thomas (Rose), Sharon and sister-in-law, Terri Mahanovich, Sharon.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by a baby daughter, Christina; a sister, Margaret Torok; four brothers, James, Francis, Robert and Dennis Thomas and in-laws, Steve and Mildred Mahanovich.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Shiner’s Hospital for Children, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be 1:000 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant. Military honors will be rendered at the cemetery by the Wheatland, Farrell and West Middlesex Honor Guard.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.