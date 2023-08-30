HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Castiglione, 98, of Hermitage passed away early Tuesday morning, August 29, 2023, in O’Brien Memorial Home.

Mr. Castiglione was born September 30, 1924, in Farrell, a son of the late Vincent and Mary (Scarvell) Castiglione.

After attending Farrell High School, he entered the U.S. Army.

A proud veteran, Charles served in the 164th Combat Engineers of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during WWII.

He worked at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, retiring as a weighmaster following more than 40 years of employment.

Charles was a longtime member of the former Church of the Sacred Heart in Sharon. He was a lifelong member of the Farrell VFW, Post 5286, a lifelong member of the Patagonia Volunteer Fire Dept., and a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of The Eagles, Sharon.

In his younger years, Charles was an avid fisherman and coached Little League for several years. He liked following sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, as well as the New York Yankees. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family whenever possible.

His wife of 48 years, Dorothy M. (Burdick) Castiglione, whom he married May 28, 1955, preceded him in death July 28, 2003.

Charles is survived by a daughter, Amy (Jeffrey) Kenney, Webster, Texas; a son, Timothy C. Castiglione, Hermitage; a grandson, Matthew J. Kenney, Dickenson, Texas; two sisters, Marilyn Bunyak, Huntington Beach, California, and Rose Jankovich, Hermitage; a brother, James Castiglione, Farrell; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Charles was preceded in death by six sisters, Josephine Amico, Cindy Kocis, Priscilla Danchek, Genevieve Mercurio, Audrey Morocco, and Elizabeth “Lee” Reale; and two brothers, Salvatore and Charlie Castiglione.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Patagonia Vol. Fire. Dept., 119 Superior St., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, in the funeral home, with Rev. James Power, officiating.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland A.L. and Farrell and West Middlesex VFW Honor Guard.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 31 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.