SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Airgood, Jr., 55, of Sharon passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in his home.

Charles was born April 7,1967, in New Castle, a son of the late Charles James Airgood, Sr. and Ruth Ann (Amon) Airgood.

Charles was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, working on cars and attending car races. His greatest joy in life was riding on his tractor.

Charles is survived by two sisters, Deborah Mosley and her husband, Brian, of Sharon and JoAnn Simmons and her husband, Bryan; his fiancée, Denise Poeta; a niece, Ashley McClearn and her husband, Tyler, of Sandy Lake, along with five other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Charles was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Allen Airgood.

Memorial contributions can be made directly to the funeral home in Charles’ name

In keeping with Charles’ wishes there will be no calling hours or a service.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

