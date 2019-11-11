Charles A. Lamont, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles A. Lamont, 69, of Farrell, passed away Tuesday evening, November, 5, 2019 in his home.

Mr. Lamont was born April 29, 1950, in Sharon, a son of Norman and Helen (Webber) Lamont.

A proud veteran, Charles served in the U.S. Army.

Charles was employed at PI&I Trucking for 30 years as a truck driver.

He was a member of the Farrell VFW, Post 5286; the Slovak Home, Farrell and Sons of Italy.

In his spare time, Charles enjoyed playing golf.

Surviving are his wife, the former Kathryn Hughes; son, Marcus Lamont and his wife, Heather, Burghill, Ohio; two sisters, Catherine Lamont of Clark and Mary Faye Templeton and her husband, Chuck, of Mercer; brother, John “Bernie” Lamont of Sharpsville; three grandchildren, Jessica Smith and her husband, Colton, Hartford, Ohio and Machella and Alexander Lamont and great-grandchild, Addison Smith.

Besides his parents, Charles was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Clark and Nancy Noir.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Wednesday, November 13, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, in the funeral home with Rev. C. Charles Eckles, pastor of I.H.S. Gospel Ministries, Hermitage, officiating.

Full military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland A.L. and West Middlesex and Farrell VFW Honor Guard.

