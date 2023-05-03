SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Wertman, 79, of Sharon, passed away Monday morning, May 1, 2023, in her home.

Charlene was born on October 22, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Franke) Wertman.

She was a graduate of South High School, Pittsburgh and earned her associate degree in business from Oklahoma State University, Okmulgee Campus.

A devoted homemaker, she enjoyed reading, watching movies, doing art projects and in her later years, traveling.

She is survived by three children, Marie Campbell of Arkansas, Nancy Swope and her husband, Robert, of Six Mile Run, Pennsylvania and Russell Campbell and his wife, Kitzi, of Sharon; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

In keeping with Charlene’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.