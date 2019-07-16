Charlene Julia Krauss, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Julia Krauss, 85, formerly of Lyle Drive, Hermitage, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, in Nugent’s CCRC, Hermitage.

Mrs. Krauss was born November 11, 1933, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Charles and Beulah (Hall) Smith and attended Sharon High School.

She was employed many years as a cafeteria aide and custodian at Notre Dame School, Hermitage.

Charlene was a member of the Church of the Notre Dame, Hermitage, where she was a member of its choir. Whenever she and her husband were available they would volunteer for charities and events that the church held.

Charlene loved children and displayed it through the care she gave her seven children and grandchildren. She had a passion for dancing and was a member of the “Top Hats” at the Shenango Valley Senior Community Center, Hermitage. She also enjoyed swimming, playing piano and ice and roller skating.

Her husband, Albert J. Krauss, Jr., whom she married August 16, 1950, passed away in 2010.

She is survived by three daughters, Elaine Marie Krauss of Hermitage, Karen Louise (Russell) Schaefer of Sunman, Indiana and Kathleen Ann (Kenneth) McCreary of Mercer; three sons, John Anthony (Susan) Krauss of Hermitage, Gary Lee Krauss of Sharon and Raymond Charles (Michelle) Krauss of Aiken, South Carolina; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Charlene was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Edward Krauss, who was killed in action aboard the U.S.S. Roosevelt.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Church of the Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, in the Church of Notre Dame, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

