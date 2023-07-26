TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Chad Alan Runyan, Sr., 32, of Transfer, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, July 24, 2023, in the Emergency Room of Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Chad was born on April 18, 1991, in Sharon, a son of Donald Runyan, Jr. and Amy Martin.

He attended Keystone Charter School, Greenville, and worked as a welder and landscaper. His goal was to eventually own and operate his own landscape company.

An avid outdoorsman, he had a passion for hunting and fishing. He was also very easygoing and a football fan, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is survived by his father, Donald and his significant other Chrissy Zomparelli, Sharon; his mother, Amy and her significant other Butch Hutchins, Transfer; his son, Chad Alan Runyan, II; paternal grandmother, Audrey Runyan, Sharon; and maternal grandparents, Joseph Martin and his wife Barb, Masury, Ohio, and Sally Koepke, St. Petersburg, Florida. Also surviving are two sisters, Tiffany Runyan, Hermitage, and Dawna Runyan, Sharon; two brothers, Joshua Long, Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, and Christopher Runyan, Mercer; and many nieces and nephews.

Chad was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Donald Runyan, Sr.; and his maternal step-grandfather, Fred Koepke.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

All services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.