HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cecelia Marie Macri, of Hermitage, formerly of New Castle, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 15, 2022, at her residence. She was 100 years old.

Born April 28, 1921, in New Castle, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Antonia (Buonpane) Pasquariello.

Cecelia was a member of Holy Spirit Parish – St. Vitus Church, New Castle, where she married her husband of 74 years, Dominic “Kelly” Macri, on April 4, 1940. He preceded her in death on November 2, 2014. During her years at the church, she was active in the Christian Mothers.

Cecelia loved to cook and bake. She was known for her wedding cookies, Easter bread and cakes. She loved the holidays, and always enjoyed trips to the beach and the casinos. Cecelia adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spoiled them as much as permitted. Family was everything to Cecelia and in addition to immediate family, her home was always filled with her sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is survived by her son, Joseph A. Macri and his wife, Barbara, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; her daughter, Deborah Smock and her husband, Gerald “Jerry,” Brookfield, Ohio; her daughter-in-law, Terry Macri, Hermitage; five grandchildren, Melissa Moore and her husband, Sid, Dean Macri and his wife, Kim, Kelli Pritchard and her husband, Bert, Matthew Macri and Maegan Joseph and her husband, Chris. Also surviving are 11 great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Stephen, Joshua, David and Anni Macri, Collin and Averie Pritchard, Dominic and Cicely Joseph, Freya and Fauna Macri and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Macri on December 14, 2021; six sisters, Mary Pezzone, Nellie Elisco, Elizabeth Fleming, Clara Forconi, Anna Ginocchi, Julia DeLillo and two brothers, Andrew and Michael Pasquariello.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 20, 2022, in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Vitus Church, 910 South Mercer Street, New Castle, with Reverend Ben Barr, as celebrant.

Entombment will take place at Parkside Mausoleum, Shenango Township.