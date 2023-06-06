HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cathleen A. DiFeo, 83, of Hermitage passed away peacefully Monday evening, Monday, June 5, 2023, in her home.

Mrs. DiFeo was born August 11, 1939, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Frankovich) Price. A lifelong area resident, she was a graduate of Farrell High School.

A homemaker extraordinaire, Cathy was a former member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, and the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex. She most recently attended the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Cathy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and especially looked forward to attending the “Cottage” at Pymatuning Lake and trips to the casino with her “Yaya Sisters.”

Her husband of 61 years, William “Willie” J. DiFeo, preceded her in death on April 30, 2017.

Cathy is survived by two daughters, Cynthia N. Reynolds, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Danielle Wagner (Benjamin), Sharon; two sons, Robert DiFeo (Maureen) and Albert DiFeo, all of Hermitage; she was the beloved “Nanie” to her four grandchildren, Kelsey Aldrich (Bobby), Allyn Long (Adam), Ryan Wagner, and Jenna Vanderslice (Daniel); one great-grandson, Finn Long; a sister-in-law, Adele Price, New Castle; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Price.

The family would like to thank the staff of ANOVA Hospice and Dr. Nicholas Abbott for their exceptional kindness and care.

Memorial contributions may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hour will be 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 1:30 p.m., in the church, with Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, and Rev. Michael G. DeMartinis, pastor of St. Patrick Church, Erie, Pennsylvania, concelebrating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.