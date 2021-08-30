Catherine Schuffert Tangeman, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Schuffert Tangeman, 79, of Sharpsville, also known to her family as “Cook,” went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Catherine “Cathy” Tangeman was born June 27, 1942, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Clara (Zuber) and Emery Schuffert.

She attended New Castle High School where she was a prideful member of the Hurricanes Drill Team.

Cathy started a job at Commercial Credit on South Mercer Street the day after graduation. She climbed her way up the corporate ladder, retiring as Manager of Citibank, Hermitage branch after 40 years.

Cathy made many lasting friendships in Pennsylvania and Florida with her charming, magnetic personality. She was interested in her family and her friends’ lives.

In 1984, Cathy married Richard “Dick” Tangeman, who was the love of her life. Dick preceded her in death on March 26, 2017. They resided in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and North Port, Florida.

Cathy and her husband were married in and members of Covenant Presbyterian Church, 263 E State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Cathy and her husband were ardent fans and season ticket holders of the Pittsburgh Steelers, enjoyed golfing and traveling. She loved to garden and prided herself with her many beautiful flowers, invented bird feeders and painted bird houses. She and her husband traveled extensively with trips to South Africa, Italy, Switzerland, China and many cruises. In 2004, they purchased a home in North Port, Florida, welcoming their family and friends to visit.

Cathy will be remembered for her love and compassion for people and animals, her wonderful sense of humor, her laughter, cooking and generosity. Cathy created “The Tangeman Family Cookbook.” She sold and gave away hundreds of copies in Florida and Pennsylvania. She and her husband enjoyed life to its fullest. Cathy will be missed by her black poodle, Andy, who she loved and spoiled; her caretakers and her group of friends, “The Madges,” which she prided herself to be the matriarch of.

Cathy is survived by her sister, Janet Tanner Forkey of New Castle, Pennsylvania; her beloved niece, Susan “Suzy” Kraus, her husband, Helmut and their three boys, Andrew (Erinn) Kraus of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Zachary (Rebecca) Kraus of Harmony, Pennsylvania and Nathan Kraus of New Castle and her great-nephew, Nixon. She is also survived by her niece, Cathy Beshero of New Castle and a nephew, Carl Forkey, Jr. of New Castle; her much loved stepchildren, Rick (Toni) Tangeman of Altoona, Pennsylvania, Terri (Joe) Orolin of Battle Creek, Michigan, Jim (Marge) Tangeman of Tyrone, Pennsylvania, John Tangeman and Jean Tangeman, of Tabuco Canyon, California and Tammy (Jim) Moyer of Port Matilda, Pennsylvania; a brother-in-law, David (Ann) Tangeman of Hackettstown, New Jersey; two sisters, Jodi Guilfoyle of Akron, Ohio and Julie Mary Tangeman of Baytown, Texas; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Covenant Presbyterian Church, 263 East State Street, Sharon, with Rev. Rick Stauffer, pastor, officiating.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

