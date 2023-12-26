HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ruth Strimpel, of Hermitage, passed away on at 7:11 a.m. Monday, December 25, 2023, in Select Specialty Hospital, Warren, Ohio. She was 83.

Cathy was born on August 28, 1940, in Sharon, a daughter of the late William J. and Gertrude M. (Garhart) Thomas.

She was a graduate of Sharon High School Class of 1961.

She resided in Van Nuys, California, for 27 years and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse, before returning to the Shenango Valley. Following her return, she was employed by Wendy’s, Hermitage and subsequently the Buhl Club Daycare, until her retirement in 2020.

Cathy was an active member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, and previously attended the former Sacred Heart Church, Sharon.

She was a fan of baseball, especially the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. She also enjoyed attending performances by Celtic Thunder with her daughter, Sara.

Her husband, Louis Strimpel, whom she married on September 23, 1978, passed away on December 23, 1992.

She is survived by her daughter, Sara Strimpel, with whom she shared a home; two sisters, Rose Marie Haines, Sharon, and Gertrude (Larry) Wells, Hermitage; two brothers, William J. (Rose) Thomas, Jr., Sharon, and Henry J. Thomas, Brookfield, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Carol Thomas, Hermitage, and Peg Thomas, Sharon; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Cathy was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Torok; and five brothers, Robert, Charles, Fran, Dennis and James Thomas.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Buhl Community Recreation Center, 28 Pine St., Sharon, PA 16146; or the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolonces may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 30, 2023 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, with Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

