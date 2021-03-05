Catherine Mary “Cathy” “Ducksy” Sarvas, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Mary “Cathy” “Ducksy” Sarvas, 84, of Sharon passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, March 3, 2021with her family by her side.

She was born in 1937, a daughter of the late John and Pauline(Kernisky) Wansack.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1955.

Cathy was a devoted Catholic and member of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex, where she also belonged to the Altar Rosary Society. She was previously a longtime member of Holy Trinity R. C. Farrell.

Her husband, F. James “Jim” Sarvas, whom she married October 28, 1961, survives at home in Sharon. They have celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Cathy and her husband were co~owners of the Shenango Valley Civic Center, Sharon, which she managed and operated for many years. In earlier years, she was employed by First Federal Savings and Loan.

Cathy was a homemaker, avid bowler and also enjoyed playing tennis and golf. She loved decorating her home for the holidays and loved planting flowers with her special greenthumb. In her earlier years she loved crafting ceramics and needlepoint.

She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, godmother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Cathy adored her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and always looked forward to being present for all their many activities, achievements, birthdays and holiday celebrations.

Cathy and her husband,Jim, had a passion for traveling throughout the country and internationally. Together they visited over 350 destinations.



Surviving are two daughters, Jacque(Joe) Grasso, Sharon, and Jill Sarvas, Pittsburgh; two brothers, Joe(Joanne) Wansack, Hermitage; John”Buddy” Wansack, West Middlesex; a sister, Cindy (Mike) Bartolo; and a brother-in-law, Norman Oliver,both West Middlesex; four grandchildren, Janelle (Todd) Slobodnyak and June, Jiovanni, and Jeno Grasso; and two great-grandchildren, Violet and Samson Slobodnyak.

Also surviving are a Godson, Jay (Amy) Panzarella; Nieces and nephews, Karen (Denny) Paxton, Carolyn Stanton, Lisa (Tom) Lapikas, Lori (Dave) Stonebraker, Ken (Jennifer) Wansack, Keith (Jennifer) Wansack, Chris (Cheryl) Wansack, Karla (Ken) Murphy, Cheryl (Joe) Morris, and Hope Sarvas.

In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Gladysz,

Margaret “Marge” Panzarella, and Anna Mae Oliver; three brothers-in-law, Stanley Gladysz, Louis Panzarella, and Chuck Sarvas; two sisters-in-law, Patty Sarvas and Kathy Wansack; and a nephew, Chuckie Sarvas.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Rd., West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, in the church, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment: St. Rose Mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



