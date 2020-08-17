Catherine M. Grande, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine M. Grande, 91, of Sharon, passed away following an extended illness, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, in Nugent’s CCRC, Hermitage.

Mrs. Grande was born December 29, 1928, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Peter Max and Florence (Wheaton) Gurtner.

She attended New Wilmington High School and graduated from Union High School in 1947.

A devoted homemaker, later in life, Catherine was employed by the former Metz Bakery, Sharon and retired from J.C. Penney, Hermitage, as a stockroom associate.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting. She made all of her children afghans. Catherine also liked to play cards and was a member of a card club for more than 60 years.

She is survived by her husband, William T. Grande, whom she married October 27, 1953; three daughters, Karen Connelly and her husband, Francis, of Sharon, Patricia George and her husband, Alan, of Hubbard, Ohio and Lisa Bowser and her husband, Jeffrey, of Austintown, Ohio; five grandchildren, Patrick (Allison) Connelly, Daniel (Rebecca) Connelly, Benjamin and Erika Bowser and Thomas George and two great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Quinn Connelly.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Thompson and two brothers, Robert and Charles Gurtner.

Due to health concerns, all services are private.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 18, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: