Catherine L. “Katie” Lowers, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine L. “Katie” Lowers, 96, of New Castle passed away peacefully early Monday morning, June 8, 2020, in Avalon Place.

Mrs. Lowers was born June 24, 1923, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Sennet) Mulcahy.

A lifelong area resident, she attended the former St. Mary’s Parochial Grade School and later graduated from Union High School in 1942.

For more than 40 years, she worked as a bookkeeper at Universal Rundle in New Castle, retiring in 1988.

Katie was a member of St. Mary Church – Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle.

She loved spending time with friends and family, and especially enjoyed babysitting her great nephews. During her active years, Katie enjoyed playing golf, bowling and dancing.

Her husband, William “Bill” Lowers, whom she married October 26, 1946, preceded her in death November 5, 1972.

She is survived by nine nieces and nephews, Dan Cowher and his wife, Colleen, of Merrimac, Massachusetts, Tom Cowher and his wife, Carey, of New Castle, John Cowher and his wife, Cheryl, Roanoke, Virginia, Mary Beth Braatz and her husband, Ed, Earl Cowher and his wife, Kathy, Eric Cowher and his wife, April and Kathleen Wilkins and her husband, Ray, all of New Castle and Kim Lindenfeld and her husband, Jim, of Texas; a niece-in-law, Carolyn McQuiston of Enon Valley and a host of great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Katie was preceded in death by two nephews, Kevin M. “Casey” Cowher and Thomas Mulcahy; a niece, Ann Mulcahy West; two sisters, Mary Eileen Carlin and Rosemarie Cowher and five brothers, Joseph, Francis, Robert, Thomas and John Mulcahy.

All funeral services will be held privately.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

