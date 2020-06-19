Catherine L. Graziani, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine L. Graziani, 65, of Sharpsville, passed away Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, in her home.

Catherine was born July 31, 1954, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Discerni) Grande.

She was a 1972 graduate of Farrell High School.

A homemaker, Catherine was a member of Life Changing Ministries, New Castle.

She was an exceptional bowler and was very close to becoming a professional bowler. In her younger years she competed in many bowling leagues.

Catherine was very kind hearted and a phenomenal cook. Above all, she cherished the time she was able to spend with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Carmen Graziani, whom she married March 23, 1991; a daughter, Gia Nicely, of Hermitage; a step-daughter, Crystal Graziani, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; a step-son, Luke Graziani and his wife Habiba, of Rochester, New York and six grandchildren, Malaya and her husband KarRon, Katlyn, Demetri, Amber, Xandria and Shyanna.

Also surviving are two sisters, Carmella Ansinger and her husband Tom, of Hermitage and Joann Lapresta, of Youngstown, Ohio; and a brother, David Grande and his wife Julie, of Youngstown.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by a sister, Angela Pyle.

In keeping with Catherine’s wishes there are no services.

Interment: St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Farrell.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.