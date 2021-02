HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Mary Rose Szugye, 93, formerly of Farrell, Clark and Hermitage, passed away peacefully at 2:10 p.m. Friday, January 29 in St. John XXIII Home due to complications from COVID-19.

Mary was born December 6, 1927, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Emmanuel and Rose Karidis.