Casper M. Winkler, Edinburg, PA

, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Casper M. Winkler, 90, of Edinburg, passed away Friday morning, October 15, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mr. Winkler was born February 11, 1931, in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Henry and Mary (Glontz) Winkler.

A 1949 graduate of New Castle High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy.

A Korean Era veteran, Casper served on the U.S.S. Gatling as a boiler tender.

Following his honorable discharge, he returned home and began working for Youngstown Sheet and Tube. A skilled machinist, Casper remained at YST through its transition to Lykes, Inc., retiring in 1993. Following retirement, he returned to Casey Equipment to supervise the machinist shop for several years.

Casper was an active member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s site, where he served as an usher. A well-known and beloved member of the parish community, he dedicated much of his time and talents to volunteering for church maintenance projects, festivals and fundraisers.

Casper was a member and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus New Castle Council 512. He was also a member and Past Faithful Navigator of the Villa Maria 4th Degree Assembly and served in its Color Corps.

A talented craftsman, Casper had the ability to fix just about anything. He never hesitated to help family, friends or neighbors with a project or broken piece of machinery.

His wife of 63 years, the former Marlene D. Andrusky, whom he married November 30, 1957, survives at home.

Also surviving are a daughter, Gina Ruby (Dale) of Hubbard Township; a son, Michael Winkler of Sharon, Pennsylvania; a sister, Patricia Costa and a brother, Henry Winkler, both of New Castle; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Casper was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Winkler and a sister, Rita Hetrick.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 19, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 20, in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary Church, 124 North Beaver Street, New Castle, with Reverend Ben Barr, as celebrant.

Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.