Carolyn “Carrie” Gerstnecker, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn “Carrie” Gerstnecker, 62 of New Castle, passed away Saturday morning, November 27, 2021.

Mrs. Gerstnecker was born April 8, 1959, in New Castle, a daughter of Walter A. and Marilyn M. (Goodwill) Lysiak.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Laurel High School in 1977.

Primarily a homemaker, Carrie also worked for Fisher’s Big Wheel Corporate Headquarters, Neshannock Township and more recently, Last Minute Mart in Hickory Township.

Carrie was of the Catholic faith and a former member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, New Castle.

An avid gardener, she loved keeping plants in and around the home. Children were always a great joy in her life. Carrie cherished the time she was able to spend with her children and family, especially her grandson, Maverick. She always looked forward to rides through the countryside with her husband, Eric and their dog, Banjo.

Her husband of 39 years, Eric “Goose” Gerstnecker, whom she married May 22, 1982, survives at home.

Also surviving are a daughter, Virginia Harkleroad (Christopher) of Ford City, Pennsylvania; a son, Karl Gerstnecker (Allison Kreider) of Waikiki, Hawaii; her mother, Marilyn Lysiak of New Castle; a sister, Kathleen Ayles (William) of New Castle; four brothers, Dennis Lysiak (Sherri) of Goodyear, Arizona, Craig Lysiak of Caldwell, Texas, Andrew Lysiak of Leetonia, Ohio and Brian Lysiak of Nampa, Idaho; a grandson, Maverick Harkleroad and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Carrie was preceded in death by her father and a sister-in-law, Margaret Lysiak.

In keeping with her wishes, all services will be held privately.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.