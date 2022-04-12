SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Buchanan, 74, of Sharon, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, in her home.

Mrs. Buchanan was born May 3, 1947, in Vienna, Ohio, a daughter of the late James and Esther (Black) Shaffer.

She was a graduate of Sharpsville High School.

A dedicated homemaker, Carolyn was a member of Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage.

She was an exceptional cook and baker. She had a love for fishing and children. In her spare time, she enjoyed writing poetry and novels.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Buchanan; a daughter, Rebecca Andresky and her husband Justin, of Mercer; a son, Christopher Adams and his wife Angela, of Hermitage; two sisters, Ellen and Lindy and two brothers, William and Fred.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by an infant son, Matthew; two sisters, Marilyn (her twin) and Eileen; and a brother, James.

A memorial service will be at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022 in Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Interment: Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

