Carolyn Ann Raynes, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennslvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Ann Raynes, of Greenville, passed away onFriday, December 11, 2020 in the care of St. Paul Homes due to the Covid-19 virus. She was 87.

On September 11, 1933, Carolyn was born in Hudson, Ohio, a daughter to Dwight and Adeline (Herold) Eberly.

She was a dental assistant for Dr. Richards in Hermitage and an Avon representative for 35 years.

Carolyn was a lifelong active member of the Church of Christ in Hermitage and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving is her husband, Charles M. Raynes of Greenville; three daughters, Constance (William) Parker of Greenville, Lori (John) Patterson of Andover, Ohio and Vickie (Dale) Morley of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; a brother, Dave (Jane) Eberly of Maryland; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Kermit and Gary Eberly and an infant daughter.

No services will be held at this time due to Covid-19.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

