Caroline Sincich, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline Sincich of Hermitage passed away peacefully at 9:35 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.  She was 88. 

Mrs. Sincich was born January 13, 1931, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Stanley and Helen (Gorski) Gibowicz.  She was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Sharon High School. 

Primarily a homemaker, Caroline was employed at the former A & P in downtown Sharon.  She was also a precinct worker for many years at Central Christian Church in Hermitage. 

She was an avid reader and enjoyed her morning and evening walks in Buhl Park. 

Caroline was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage. 

Her husband, Jordan S. “Butch” Sincich, whom she married May 2, 1953, passed away February 5, 2014. 

Surviving are: three daughters, Karen Becker and her husband Jim, of Hermitage, Kathie Beloff and her husband Seth, of Broomfield, Colorado and Diann Huff and her husband Scott, also of Hermitage; a son, David Sincich, of Hermitage; four grandchildren, Jennifer DiLorenzo and her husband Camillo, Jessica Beloff, Brandi Huff and Marc Sincich and his wife Lana; a great grandson, Giordano DiLorenzo; a sister, Maryanna Porebeski, of Hermitage and a brother, Edward Gibowicz and his wife Darlene, of Brookfield, Ohio. 

Besides her parents and husband, Caroline was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Gibowicz. 

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148. 

In keeping with Caroline’s wishes there are no calling hours. 

A private graveside service will be held in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen E.V., pastor of the Church of Notre Dame, officiating. 

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage. 

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. of Sharon.

