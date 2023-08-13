MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Sue Billiel, 77, of Mercer, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, in her home.

Mrs. Billiel was born on December 9, 1945, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Delmar and Avis (Proper) Myers.

She was a 1963 graduate of Oil City High School.

Her husband, Randall Billiel, whom she married on January 30, 1981, survives at home.

Together they owned and operated Billiel Appliance Service, in Lexington, Virginia from 1994-2021. Upon their retirement, they moved back to Pennsylvania.

A talented painter, she made numerous pictures and loved painting rocks. She also enjoyed reading, writing poetry, playing Bingo and going for boat rides at Canadohta Lake.

She is survived by her husband; a son, Todd Alan Drelick, Pittsburgh and a sister, Joyce Cummings, San Antonio, Texas.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Joseph Drelick, Jr.; a grandson, Ahern Drelick; a sister, Jeanie Fuggit and two brothers, Richard and Delmar Myers.

Per Carol’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

