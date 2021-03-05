Carol L. Hunter, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol L. Hunter, 64, of Hermitage, passed away Friday morning, March 5, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Carol was born April 12, 1956, in Sharon, a daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Valeski) Dahl.

She was a 1974 graduate of Hickory High School.

A devoted homemaker, she previously was employed as a nurse’s assistant on the skilled care unit of Sharon General Hospital.

Carol loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson. She also enjoyed shopping and going to flea markets.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Hunter, Sr., whom she married August 28, 1976; a daughter, Rebecca Hunter, of Hermitage; a son, Ronald Hunter, Jr. and his wife Chrissy, of Hubbard, Ohio; a grandson, Tyler Stewart and three sisters, Nora Mack of Hermitage, Darlene Mastretta and her husband Sam, of New Hamburg, Pennsylvania and Mary Ann Dahl, of Beech Creek, Pennsylvania.

Carol will be remembered as a truly loving and caring mother and grandmother, who will be deeply missed.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Lupus Foundation of America, at www.Lupus.org

There are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



