Carol Ann Sabol, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Sabol, 76, of Farrell, passed away unexpectedly at 5:33 a.m., Sunday, November 21, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.



Ms. Sabol was born September 13, 1945, in Sharon, a daughter of Joseph and Pauline (Miller) Sabol. She spent her first three years in California, until her parents returned to Farrell.

She attended both Farrell and Sharon Elementary Schools and was a 1963 graduate of Sharon High School.



Carol was employed by Delphi Packard Electrical, retiring with more than 33 years of service. During her employment there she worked at both the Warren and Hubbard plants. Previously, she worked as a cashier for various businesses.



Carol was a fourth-generation member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, Hermitage. She was active in the former Sodality; a member of the former church choir; taught first grade CCD for a number of years; a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, serving as the president for one term; a founding member of the “SMART” group at the church and a co-chairperson of the original Slavic Fest with her sister.



Carol was also a member of several euchre clubs and co-hosted the bi-annual Miller Family Reunions with her sister.

Carol loved to travel, attend craft shows and was an avid fan of Farrell High’s football and boys’ basketball programs. She always looked forward to cheering both programs on in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Carol was also a volunteer for the Farrell Football Boosters “Night at the Races.”



She is survived by two sisters, Rosemarie Sabol of Farrell, with whom she made her home and Kathleen Porsch and her husband, Brian, of Hermitage; two brothers, Joseph Sabol and his companion, Donna McCartney, of Masury, Ohio and Thomas Sabol and his wife, Dolores, of Farrell; three nieces, Jo Lyn Gaggini and her husband, Edward and Danielle and Monica Sabol and her companion, Kane Masson; two nephews, her Godson, Matthew Porsch and Eric Shields and five great-nieces and nephews,

Connor and Christopher Shields, Nicholas Verrill, Addison Rae Gaggini and Romi Mae Masson. Also surviving is her best friend, Inge Sykes of West Middlesex and her children and Carol’s Godchildren, Heidi Sykes Anderson and Eric Sykes, as well as many cousins.



Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Janice Sabol and her niece, Amy Joe Sabol Shields.



The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 2230 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148; or the Farrell High School Booster Program, 1700 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.



Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 26 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.



Funeral Divine Liturgy will be Saturday, November 27, 11:00 a.m., in St. Michael Byzantine Church, Hermitage, with Fr. Kevin Marks, pastor, as celebrant.



Interment will be in St. Michael’s Byzantine Cemetery, Hermitage.

