Carol Ann Lewis, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Lewis, 74, a resident of Fort Myers, Florida for the past 25 years, formerly of Liberty, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, in Fort Myers, surrounded by family.

She was born October 15, 1945 in Hubbard, Ohio, to the late Robert and Audrey (O’Bruba) Lewis.

Ms. Lewis is survived by four loving children, Bryon (Kim) Anzevino of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Greg (Dina) Anzevino of Hudson, Ohio, Darren (Lynn) Anzevino of Milford, Ohio and Jeff (Marilyn) Anzevino of Hudson, Ohio; two brothers, John (Cheryl) Lewis of Jacksonville, Florida and Glenn Lewis of Fort Myers, Florida as well as ten grandchildren, Cody, Cameron, Evan, Yianni, Audra, Nate, Anthony, Leo, Anna and Ella.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by a brother, Robert “Bib” Lewis and a sister in law, Patricia “Patty” Lewis.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

