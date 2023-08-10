WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Watson, 80, of West Middlesex, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, August 7, 2023, in her home.

She was born at Sharon Regional Hospital on May 2, 1943, to the late Kathryn and Nicholas Serbic.

She graduated from Farrell High School in 1961.

A devout Catholic, Carol was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd Church, West Middlesex.

In her early years, she was a secretary for Myer Frank Furniture Store, Farrell.

Her husband, William G. Watson, her high school sweetheart whom she married and loved dearly on November 16, 1963, survives at home in West Middlesex. They have celebrated 59 years of marriage. Together, they rode many bike trails, frequently visiting Moraine State Park to utilize its bike trail.

Carol also enjoyed taking long walks, swimming, reading, watching the birds come to her feeders, baking, loved gardening, especially her butterfly gardens and always enjoyed her cup of hot tea.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, “Grammy” and friend.

Carol adored her son, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always looked forward to being present for all their many activities, achievements, birthdays and holiday celebrations.

She loved decorating her home for all the seasons and always made the holidays feel so special for her family.

Surviving are one son, Kevin (Kimberly) Watson, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and two daughters, Robin (Terry) Janosky, Strongsville, Ohio and Renee (Todd) Clary, Clark, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Tyler Clary, Cole Clary, Michelle Janosky, Megan (Dan) Hayek, Kyle (Caroline) Janosky, Lisa (Geno) Rossi and Anthony Celenzi; five great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Jonathon, Lucas, Geno and Enzo and one brother, Nicholas Serbic, West Middlesex.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her infant brother, Thomas.

Our family would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to Helping Hands Hospice for all the care your staff rendered for her during her time at home. For that, we are very grateful and appreciative.

In keeping with Carol’s wishes, all services are private.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley Mcgonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

