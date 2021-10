SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carmine Brogna, Jr., passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, in his home. He was 27.

Carmine was born April 2, 1994, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, a son of Carmine Brogna, Sr. and Renee Warmkessel.

He was an avid fan of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE), watching horror movies and bowling.

In keeping with Carmine’s wishes there will be no calling hours or a service.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.