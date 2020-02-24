Carmella Campoli, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carmella Campoli, 96, of Sharpsville, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Campoli was born November 15, 1923, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Louis and Florence (Trelio) Scibelli.

She was a 1944 graduate of Farrell High School.

Following high school, she was employed at Smock Dry Cleaners on Baker Avenue, Sharon, until she married and became a homemaker.

Carmella was an exceptional homemaker and supporter of her husband and children. She was always by her husband’s side, no matter what he was doing.

Above all, she lived to spoil her grandchildren.

Her husband, Paul F. Campoli, whom she married October 4, 1952, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, by Monsignor Geno Monti, passed away, April 13, 2014.

She is survived by two daughters, Gloria Fragle of Hermitage and Alice Mattocks and her husband, Steven Jubelirer, of Sharon; a son, James Campoli and his wife, Roberta, of Hermitage; five grandchildren, James Campoli, Jr., Matthew Fragle, Nicole (Randy) Ketcham, Rachel Campoli and her fiancé, Rodney Darrow, Amanda (Dean) Rihel and two great-grandchildren, Haden and Natalie Ketcham.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carmella was preceded in death by a son, Paul Campoli; two sisters, Sarah Ranelli, Katherine Marino and two brothers, Andrew and Benjamin Scibelli.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either, the Church of Notre Dame, 2235 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with the Very Reverend Richard Allen, EV, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will take place at West Side Cemetery, South Pymatuning Township.