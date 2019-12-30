Carlos Summers, Sr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carlos “Choo-Choo” Summers, Sr., 49, of Sharon, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Carlos was born April 28, 1970, in Sharon, a son of the late Frederick Logan and Marlena Benson.

He was employed for eight years as dock worker at Estes Express Lines in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

Carlos was a member of Valley Baptist Church, Farrell.

He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and was an extremely talented basketball player and went to school in Campbell, Ohio, because of his skills. Choo-Choo also enjoyed fishing, traveling and had a passion for cooking.

Family was everything to him and he found the most joy when he was with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by a daughter, Jocelynne Summers, of York, Pennsylvania; five sons, Justin (Ashley) Jennings, Joshua (Danielle) Newlan, both of York, Mario Williams, Columbus, Ohio, Carlos Summers, Jr., of Sharon and Jordale Summers, of York; his paternal grandmother, Virginia Scales Logan; his longtime girlfriend, Falona Gavins; six grandchildren, Jayonna, Journey, Joshua, Isabelle, Omari and Ariyah; a niece whom he raised, Breanna (Kyle) Ficklin; a sister, Ashley (Devin) Smith and her children, Mya Odem, Milliauna, Elliauna and Zamya Smith and a sister, Gabrielle Logan.

In addition to his parents, Choo-Choo was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, who raised him, Marie Summers; maternal grandfather, John Henry Summers and his paternal grandfather, Rodney Logan.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the National Kidney Foundation, at www.Kidney.org.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Friday January 3, 2020, in Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon New Castle Rd., Farrell, PA 16121.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, in the Church, with Rev. Terry Harrison, pastor, officiating.