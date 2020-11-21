Carleen Warren, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carleen Warren of Hermitage, formerly of Ellicott City, Maryland, passed away at 4:45 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, in her residence. She was 100.

Mrs. Warren was born August 16, 1920, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Ann (Kachic) Kaliney.

She was a 1938 graduate of Farrell High School and attended Westminster College, New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

Carleen was employed as a secretary at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. before moving to Maryland in 1955. She then worked in the same capacity for Westinghouse in Baltimore, Maryland, from which she retired.

Carleen traveled extensively with her family and friends and was of the Catholic faith.

Her husband, Ronald Warren, whom she married in 1955, passed away in 1984.

She is survived by a sister, Amy Marks, of Farrell; a niece, Karen Kollar, of Clark and a nephew, David Marks and his wife Mary, of Plano, Texas.

Besides her parents and husband, Carleen was preceded in death by a sister, Josephine Kaliney.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



