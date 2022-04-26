JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) -Carl V. Yurisic, 73, of Jamestown passed away early Sunday morning, April 24, 2022, following a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Mr. Yurisic was born August 6, 1948, in Meadville, a son of Matthew and Betty Lou (Foy) Yurisic.

After completing his schooling at St. Michael’s Parochial Grade School in Greenville, he matriculated to Kennedy Christian High School in Hermitage where he was a member the school’s inaugural graduating class in 1966.

A proud veteran, Carl served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era, serving in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969.

Following his tour of duty with the Marine Corps., Carl returned to working as a trainman at the Bessemer-Lake Erie Railroad. He held various positions throughout his 34 years of service at the railroad, retiring as Chief Train Dispatcher in 2003.

Carl was of the Catholic Faith and a former member of St. Michael’s Church in Greenville.

A man of many talents and hobbies, Carl was an avid woodworker and enjoyed flying, especially while piloting his ultra-lite plane and hang-gliding. He also had a lifelong passion for birds and birds of prey, achieving the status of Master Falconer.

A 32nd Degree Free and Accepted Mason, Carl was a member of the Eureka Lodge in Greenville.

His wife of 47 years, Betty L. (Roberts) Yurisic, whom he married June 14, 1975, survives at home.

Also surviving are his three sons, Chris Yurisic, Richmond, Virginia; Joe Yurisic (Vicky), Nashville, Tennessee; Jason Yurisic (Adrienne), San Diego, California; four grandchildren, Austin, Landon, Avery and Cooper Yurisic; and two great-grandchildren, Layla and Oaklyn. The oldest of seven children, he is also survived by four brothers, two sisters and several nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

