Carl R. “Chook” Esmond, Jr., Reynolds, Ohio

REYNOLDS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl R. “Chook” Esmond, Jr., 68, of Reynolds passed away Sunday evening, July 26, 2020, in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Esmond was born September 16, 1951, in Sharon, a son of Carl R. Esmond, Sr. and Dorothy E. (Whorten) Esmond. He was a lifelong area resident and attended Sharon High School.

A truck driver for 46 years, Carl was a member of Teamsters Local 261, New Castle. He retired from Williams Brother’s Trucking in Wheatland and had previously driven for McLean’s Trucking in West Middlesex.

Carl was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Nest 805, Greenville.

An outdoorsman, he loved fishing, boating, hunting and camping. He also enjoyed taking long rides on his motorcycle.

A family man, Carl dedicated his life to caring for his wife, children and grandchildren.

His wife, the former Anita R. Dirgo, whom he married July 25, 1970, passed away February 25, 2007.

Surviving are a daughter, Carrie Harding and her husband, Robert, of Dayton, Ohio; a son, Carl R. “Bob” Esmond, III, with whom he made his home in Reynolds; his mother, Dorothy Esmond, of Sharon; two sisters, Lynn Hamory, of Florida and April Kennedy, of New Castle; two brothers, Dennis Esmond, of Masury, Ohio and Jerry Esmond, of Sharon; and two grandchildren, Halie and J.D. Harding, both of Dayton, Ohio.

In addition to his wife, Carl was preceded in death by his father, Carl R. Esmond, Sr. and a brother, Raymond Esmond.

Due to limitations presented by the pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or service.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

