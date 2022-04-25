TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Leslie Rainey, 70, of Transfer passed away Saturday evening, April 23, 2022.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Funeral service will be immediately following at 5:30 p.m., in the funeral home, with Pastor Chris Massey, officiating.

