Carl E. Myers, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carl E. Myers, 84, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, in the Grove at New Wilmington.

Mr. Myers was born October 27, 1936, in Parker, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Clark R. and Alma (Fox) Myers.

He was a 1955 graduate of Grove City High School.

He was a longtime employee of Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, where he worked as a roll grinder until its closing in 1992. Later, he worked in the same capacity for the former Caparo Steel, Farrell.

Carl was a member of the Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage.

An antique car enthusiast, he owned many classic cars and was most proud of his 1958 Chevy Impala. He and his wife often went to car shows and car cruise-ins. Earlier in his life, he loved to go camping and had the pleasure of taking his family and camper on a trip visiting nearly all of the United States.

He is survived by his wife, the former Lida Marlene McAninch, whom he married June 11, 1960; three sons, Alan W. Myers and his wife, Donna, of West Middlesex, David B. Myers of Shelbyville, Tennessee and Raymond S. Myers of Hermitage and five grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold, Earl, Robert and Jerry Myers.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

All services are private.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



