Carl David Casteel, Sr., Westmoreland County, PA – Obituary

WESTMORELAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carl David Casteel, Sr., of Bloomington, Indiana, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, July 25, 2019, in Indiana University Health – Bloomington Hospice House. He was 90.

Mr. Casteel was born January 12, 1929, in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Charles V. and Elizabeth (Hutter) Casteel. He was raised and educated in Pleasant Unity, Pennsylvania.

Early in his life, Carl worked in the coal mines of western Pennsylvania where he operated heavy equipment. He had a very mechanical mind and had a talent for fixing just about anything. His real calling, however, came when he drove over-the-road semi-trucks, a job which he truly loved.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; especially while teasing and joking with one another. He also enjoyed tinkering with motors; mostly truck engines, when he was young and lawnmowers during his retirement.

His wife, the former Pauline Jenkins, preceded him in death September 4, 2010. Carl was also preceded in death by his previous wife, the former Beryl Corrine, whom passed in 1984.

Carl is survived by four sons, Carl (Linda) Casteel, Jr., Volant, Pennsylvania, Timothy (Sharon) Casteel, Bloomington, Indiana, Chris (Marian) Casteel, Citrus Springs, Florida and Victor Casteel; a daughter, Wendy (Matthew) Sullivan, Fleming Island, Florida; four stepdaughters, Brenda (Carlyle) Ganstine, Vonda Jenkins Lee, Gloria (Charles) Monroe and Wanda (Johnny) Johnson; a sister, Barbara Lou Oleyar, Latrobe, Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his wives and parents, Carl was preceded in death by a son, Robert W. Casteel; two brothers, Leonard and Wayne Casteel; a sister, Mary Ellen Hass and a stepson, Phillip Jenkins.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31 at the Buhl Chapel located within Oakwood Cemetery, 600 North Oakland Avenue, Sharon.

Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.