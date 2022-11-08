NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cameron J. Vandevort, 38, of Harmony, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, at his home.

Cam was born December 20, 1983, in New Castle, a son of Dale and Maureen (Van Eman) Vandevort.

A member of Union High School’s 2002 graduating class, he later completed a bachelor of science degree at Slippery Rock University, graduating in 2009.

Cam was employed as a Quality Control Technician at LabChem, Incorporated, Zelienople, Pennsylvania.

Cam was of the Catholic Faith.

Cam’s interests included studying history, watching movies and playing video games. Cam had a special talent for storytelling and comedy. Above all, he cherished his children. Cam was a dedicated father and loving son and brother.

Cam is survived by his parents, Dale and Maureen Vandevort; a daughter, Rowan Vandevort and a son, Killian Vandevort; a brother, Steven Vandevort (Wendy) and their children, Cade, Jace and Alyra, all of Harmony, Pennsylvania.

Cam was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, JoAnn and Kenneth Van Eman; paternal grandparents, Helen and Clair Vandevort and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, in the funeral with Deacon John Carran, officiating.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.