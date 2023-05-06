HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bryce Murray, 84, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, May 3, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Murray was born April 9, 1939, in DuBois, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Frank and Catherine (Saladay) Murray.

During middle school, his family relocated to the Shenango Valley, where he attended Sharon Schools.

A proud veteran, Bryce served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.

For 40 years, he worked in various capacities for Packard Electric’s Wire Mill in Warren, Ohio, retiring in 1999.

An avid outdoorsman, Bryce was a member and former president of the Brookfield Conservation Club and particularly enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed playing golf with friends.

His wife of nearly 52 years, Gretta (Hawk) Murray, whom he married June 25, 1971, survives at their home in Hubbard, Ohio.

Bryce is also survived by two daughters, Margie Rypczyk (Keith) of Sharon, Laura Albright of New Brighton, Pennsylvania and three grandchildren, Amy Rypczyk, Nick Cipriano and Jenn Millero (Michael).

In addition to his parents, Bryce was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Rypczyk; three sisters, Shirley Stitt, Bonnie Murphy, Christine Pompeli and a brother, James Murray.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

