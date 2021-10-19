Bruce Edward Rayner, Sr., Edinburg, PA

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce Edward Rayner, Sr., of Edinburg, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, after a battle with an extended illness.

Bruce was born on November 7, 1954, in Pulaski, Pennsylvania, to the late Albert Rayner, Sr. and Lorene (Gilliland) Rayner.

He married the love of his life, Sarah Mitchell, on March 4, 1981 and together they had three children; Jamie (John) Gabriel, Bruce Rayner, Jr. and Jack Rayner, all of Edinburg, Pennsylvania.

Bruce was formerly a steelworker for LTV, a dairy farmer for many years and most recently, a beef cattle farmer.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, raising animals and fishing. He was a New York Jets and Cleveland Indians fan.

Bruce was the absolute greatest Papa to his three grandchildren; Alexandra, Trentin and Maximus Gabriel.

In addition to his wife; children and grandchildren; he is survived by six brothers, Ken, Sr., Fred, Sr., Zollie, Sr., Jim, Art, Sr. and Tom Rayner and three sisters, Faith Zook, Marge Debelak and Debra Keller and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Sidney, Albert, Jr. and Rick Rayner and a sister, Mary Hackl.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 21, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 22, 2021, in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Bupp, officiating.

Private Burial will be held at the Fair Oaks Cemetery in New Wilmington.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

