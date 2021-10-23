Bruce Coffelt, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce Coffelt, 70, of New Castle, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Thursday morning, October 21, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Coffelt was born October 17, 1951, in Painesville, Ohio, a son of Stanley and Louella (Powell) Coffelt.

A 1969 graduate of Sydney High School, Sydney, Ohio, he later completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Math and Economics from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

A self-employed I.T. professional, Bruce owned and operated Computer House Calls, Inc., for 25 years. Previously, he was employed by Westinghouse and McGinnis Electric, both in Mississippi.

Bruce was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Vitus site, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister.

He loved to complete crossword puzzles and had a lifelong passion for music, especially Blue Grass and Christian Gospel.

His wife of 25 years, Carla Coffelt, whom he married August 31, 1996, survives at home.

Bruce is also survived by a son, Graham Coffelt (Caroline), Madison, Missouri; a brother, Eric Coffelt (Joann), Cleveland, Ohio; two sisters, Beth Doran (Jim), Brunswick, Ohio and Connie Bailey (Jim), Cantonsville, Maryland; two grandsons, Ross and Rhett Coffelt; several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and a great-nephew.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial donations may be directed to his family c/o J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle, Pennsylvania.

All donations will benefit the youth music program at Madison Ave. Elementary School, where his grandsons are currently enrolled.

Calling hours will be 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m., Thursday, October 28, in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary Site, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, as celebrant.

